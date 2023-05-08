Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD strengths beyond mid-1.2600s

Despite the better-than-expected release of the US monthly jobs report on Friday, the US Dollar (USD) remains depressed near the monthly low touched last week amid growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is approaching the end of its rate-hiking cycles. Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will raise interest rates by 25 bps later this week underpin the British Pound and act as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more ...

The GBP/USD pair gains positive traction for the fourth successive day on Monday and builds on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session. The momentum lifts spot prices to the highest level since May 2022, around the 1.2660-1.2665 area in the last hour and is sponsored by a combination of supporting factors.

Although the data from the US revealed on Friday that conditions in the labor market held tight in April, the US Dollar failed to attract investors. Easing fears over additional bank failures in the US triggered a rebound in financial shares ahead of the weekend and the risk-positive market atmosphere helped GBP/USD gather bullish momentum late Friday. Read more ...

GBP/USD has retreated modestly after having touched its highest level in nearly a year above 1.2650 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The pair's technical outlook suggests that the technical downward correction could extend in case buyers fails to defend 1.2625.

