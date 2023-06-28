Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD still threatened despite soft upturn [Video]

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling closes in on important support

GBP/USD reversed its direction following Tuesday's rebound and stretched lower toward 1.2700 in the European morning on Wednesday. The technical outlook points to a bearish tilt and additional sellers could come into play if 1.2700 support fails to hold.

The positive shift seen in risk mood caused the US Dollar (USD) to weaken against its major rivals on Tuesday, allowing GBP/USD to stage a rebound. Although the UK's FTSE 100 Index trades in positive territory mid-week, US stock index futures stay in the red, reflecting a mixed market sentiment that makes it difficult for the pair to regain traction. Read more ...

GBP/USD still threatened despite soft upturn [Video]

GBPUSD closed Monday’s session with marginal gains around 1.2700 after receiving strong protection from the 1.2680 base for the third consecutive trading day. Bulls tried to increase the price on Tuesday, but the technical outlook stayed weak, casting doubt on whether there was enough strength for an upsurge. The pair seems to be trapped below a tough resistance trendline at 1.2740 and beneath the red Tenkan-sen line. Moreover, the MACD has slid below its red signal line and the RSI, although above its 50 neutral mark, has slipped below its previous high, reflecting weakening buying interest. Read more ...

GBP/USD retreats from 1.2760 as UK Gilts flag recession woes, focus on BoE’s Bailey, Fed’s Powell

GBP/USD clings to mild losses around 1.2730 heading into Wednesday’s London open, reversing the previous day’s rebound amid mixed catalysts of late. Even so, escalating fears of higher interest rates at the Bank of England (BoE) and the resulted UK recession woes weigh on the Pound Sterling prices. On the contrary, mostly upbeat US data joins mixed concerns about China to prod the Cable sellers.

While portraying the same, the UK’s two-year Gilt jumps to the highest levels in 15 years, to 5.24% at the latest, as well as flagging fears of a 6.5% BoE peak rate in 2024. On the other hand, hopes of more stimulus from China contrasts with the growing fears of slower economic recovery in Beijing, as well as the fears of the Sino-American tussles due to the latest AI curbs on Chinese Chip manufacturing companies, luring the GBP/USD bears. Read more ...