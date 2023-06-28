Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD still threatened despite soft upturn [Video]

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling closes in on important support
GBP/USD reversed its direction following Tuesday's rebound and stretched lower toward 1.2700 in the European morning on Wednesday. The technical outlook points to a bearish tilt and additional sellers could come into play if 1.2700 support fails to hold.
The positive shift seen in risk mood caused the US Dollar (USD) to weaken against its major rivals on Tuesday, allowing GBP/USD to stage a rebound. Although the UK's FTSE 100 Index trades in positive territory mid-week, US stock index futures stay in the red, reflecting a mixed market sentiment that makes it difficult for the pair to regain traction. Read more ...
GBP/USD still threatened despite soft upturn [Video]
GBPUSD closed Monday’s session with marginal gains around 1.2700 after receiving strong protection from the 1.2680 base for the third consecutive trading day. Bulls tried to increase the price on Tuesday, but the technical outlook stayed weak, casting doubt on whether there was enough strength for an upsurge. The pair seems to be trapped below a tough resistance trendline at 1.2740 and beneath the red Tenkan-sen line. Moreover, the MACD has slid below its red signal line and the RSI, although above its 50 neutral mark, has slipped below its previous high, reflecting weakening buying interest. Read more ...
GBP/USD retreats from 1.2760 as UK Gilts flag recession woes, focus on BoE’s Bailey, Fed’s Powell
GBP/USD clings to mild losses around 1.2730 heading into Wednesday’s London open, reversing the previous day’s rebound amid mixed catalysts of late. Even so, escalating fears of higher interest rates at the Bank of England (BoE) and the resulted UK recession woes weigh on the Pound Sterling prices. On the contrary, mostly upbeat US data joins mixed concerns about China to prod the Cable sellers.
While portraying the same, the UK’s two-year Gilt jumps to the highest levels in 15 years, to 5.24% at the latest, as well as flagging fears of a 6.5% BoE peak rate in 2024. On the other hand, hopes of more stimulus from China contrasts with the growing fears of slower economic recovery in Beijing, as well as the fears of the Sino-American tussles due to the latest AI curbs on Chinese Chip manufacturing companies, luring the GBP/USD bears. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2689
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|1.2748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2625
|Daily SMA50
|1.2536
|Daily SMA100
|1.2362
|Daily SMA200
|1.2089
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.276
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2704
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2845
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2685
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2738
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2659
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2771
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2827
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
