Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD still seen within 1.3600-1.3830

GBP/USD analysis: Breaks pattern

On Monday morning, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate broke the large scale channel down pattern, which had guided the rate since the start of July.

In the near term future, the surge of the rate could reach for the resistance of the 1.3800 mark, which provided both resistance and support throughout July. Afterwards, the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3835 could provide resistance. Read more...

GBP/USD still seen within 1.3600-1.3830 – UOB

Cable is expected to maintain the consolidative phase within the 1.3600-1.3830 range in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.

24-hour view: “Our expectation for GBP to ‘test 1.3800’ last Friday did not materialize as it traded between 1.3720 and 1.3779. The underlying tone still appears to be a tad firm and the bias for GBP is tilted to the upside. That said, 1.3800 is likely out of reach for today (1.3780 is already quite a strong level). Support is at 1.3730 followed by 1.3710.” Read more...

GBP/USD strengthens to over one-week tops, bulls eyeing a move beyond 1.3800

The GBP/USD pair held steady near one-week tops through the mid-European session, with bulls now awaiting a sustained move beyond the 1.3800 round-figure mark.

Following Friday's modest pullback, the GBP/USD pair caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and built on its recent strong bounce from the lowest level since early February. The uptick was sponsored by a broad-based US dollar weakness and seemed rather unaffected by Brexit woes/COVID-19 jitters. Read more...