Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD still looking bullish at 1.3500 on longer-time frame

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Keeps downside break of 21-day SMA

GBP/USD picks up bids to 1.3520 during early Tuesday. That said, the cable pair dropped to the fresh low since late-December after breaking 21-day SMA the previous day. However, the following retracement keeps the quote above the 1.3500 round-figure. Even so, sellers remain hopeful below 21-day SMA while eyeing the upward sloping trend line from early November, at 1.3340 now.

During the fall between 1.3500 and 1.3340, December 28 low near 1.3430 can act as an intermediate halt. Should bearish MACD keeps the GBP/USD prices heavy past-1.3340, December low near 1.3135 will be in the spotlight.

GBP/USD still looking bullish at 1.3500 on longer-time frame

GBP/USD was hit on Monday, with the pair closing the session with losses of around 0.3% or 45 pips. USD was stronger against all of its major peers as a result of higher US real and nominal US bond yields, as well as a more defensive feel to trade that saw US equities, crude oil markets and industrial commodities, drop (though most of these risk assets still remain relatively close to recent highs). At present, the pair is trading close to the 1.3500 level; looking at the pair over a four-month horizon, the technical outlook for cable looks bullish.

