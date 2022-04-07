GBP/USD Forecast: A drop below 1.3050 to attract pound bears

GBP/USD has extended its slide into a fifth straight day on Thursday after having failed to reclaim 1.3100. The pair remains bearish in the short term and sellers could take action in case 1.3050 support fails.

The unabated dollar strength is forcing GBP/USD to stay on the back foot this week. Although the British pound stays relatively resilient against the greenback amid the sharp decline witnessed in EUR/GBP, the hawkish Fed policy outlook doesn't allow GBP/USD to gain traction.

GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains, lacks follow-through beyond 1.3100 mark

The GBP/USD pair retreated a few pips from the daily high touched during the early European session and was last seen trading with modest intraday gains, around the 1.3080-1.3085 region.

The pair gained some positive traction during the first half of the trading on Thursday and moved away from the three-week low, around the 1.3045 area touched the previous day. The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction or find acceptance above the 1.3100 round-figure mark amid the emergence of fresh buying around the US dollar, bolstered by the Fed's hawkish outlook.

GBP/USD: A test of 1.3000 emerges on the horizon – UOB

Cable could slip back further and retest the 1.3000 region in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang.

24-hour view: "Yesterday, we highlighted that GBP 'could drop below 1.3050'. We added, 'the major support at 1.3000 is likely out of reach'. While GBP subsequently took out 1.3050, it rebounded quickly from 1.3046 and ended the day little changed at 1.3069 (-0.02%). The underlying tone still appears to be a tad soft and the bias is on the downside. That said, 1.3000 is still likely out of reach (there is another support at 1.3040). Resistance is at 1.3095 followed by 1.3110."