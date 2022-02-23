Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains near 1.3600 mark

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound retreats on BOE commentary, bias remains slightly bullish
GBP/USD reversed direction and recovered after dropping below 1.3550 on Tuesday but has struggled to preserve its bullish momentum during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair faces strong resistance at 1.3630 and buyers could remain hesitant unless that level turns into support.
The improving market mood helped the British pound gain traction in the early European morning. Investors breathe a sigh of relief in the absence of headlines suggesting a further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Reflecting the risk-positive atmosphere, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is up 0.7% on the day. Read more...
GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains near 1.3600 mark, lacks follow-through
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3600 mark.
The pair built on the previous day's late rebound from the multi-day low, around the 1.3540-1.3535 area, and gained some positive traction on Wednesday amid subdued US dollar demand. Despite the recent geopolitical developments, the fact that new economic sanctions on Russia were not as bad as feared helped ease the nervousness over the situation in Ukraine. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and acted as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD moved into a consolidation range – UOB
In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, cable is now seen navigating within the 1.3500-1.3645 range in the next weeks.
24-hour view: “We expected GBP to ‘consolidate and trade between 1.3565 and 1.3630’ yesterday. However, GBP plummeted to 1.3639 before staging a rapid rebound to end the day slightly lower at 1.3587 (-0.12%). The choppy price actions have resulted in a mixed outlook and GBP could trade within a relatively broad range of 1.3560/1.3625 for today.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3594
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3584
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3534
|Daily SMA50
|1.3511
|Daily SMA100
|1.3506
|Daily SMA200
|1.3684
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3606
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3564
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.358
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3546
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3509
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3479
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3614
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3681
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stretches higher toward 1.1350 as dollar loses interest
EUR/USD continues to edge higher during the European session on Wednesday and trades near mid-1.1300s. The risk-positive market environment is making it difficult for the greenback to find demand and the US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.2% on the day below 95.90. Investors eye geopolitical headlines in the absence of data releases.
GBP/USD battles 1.3600 as BOE policymakers testify
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3600 during the European session on Wednesday as investors assess the latest comments from Bank of England officials. BOE Governor Bailey told UK Parliament that higher interest rates would raise unemployment and slow growth.
Gold: Recapturing $1,901 is critical to resume Ukraine crisis-led uptrend
Gold price eases amid calmer risk tone but Russia-Ukraine tensions remain supportive. All eyes on the G7 meeting, additional Western sanctions if Russia goes for a full-scale invasion.
Algorand price eyes recovery to $1 as ALGO approaches last stable support level
Algorand price been on a steep corrective phase for the better part of the last five months. This downtrend has pushed ALGO to the last stable support level.
Nio Inc tanks after situation in Ukraine intensifies
NIO has certainly found itself at the middle of a political nightmare as the ongoing tensions in Ukraine intensify. Shares of Nio tumbled by 6.20% on Tuesday and closed the tumultuous trading session at $21.77.