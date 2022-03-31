GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers remain hesitant as key resistance stays intact
GBP/USD has snapped a five-day losing streak on Wednesday but has been having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction early Thursday. Although the near-term technical outlook points to a neutral bias, the pair's failure to clear the 1.3160 resistance could be seen as a bearish sign.
The selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed GBP/USD to edge higher on Wednesday but the negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment in the second half of the day forced the pair to turn south. The latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict suggested that sides were not as close to finding a diplomatic solution as officials' comments suggested following Tuesday's negotiations. Read more...
GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains, lacks follow-through beyond mid-1.3100s
The emergence of some USD selling during the early European session pushed the GBP/USD pair back closer to the mid-1.3100s in the last hour, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction.
Following the previous day's pullback from the 1.3180-1.3185 region, the GBP/USD pair attracted some buying near the 1.3110 area on Thursday and turned positive for the third successive day. The US dollar languished near the two-week low amid the ongoing retracement slide and was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD contained in low 1.3100s ahead of US data, 21DMA continues to act as resistance
Amid a lack of fresh UK fundamental developments to drive any independent movements in sterling, and as US dollar markets consolidate ahead of key US data releases as market participants monitor geopolitical developments, GBP/USD is trading subdued in the low-1.3100s. At current levels in the 1.3120s, the pair trades flat and well within this week’s approximate 1.3050-1.3200 ranges. Notably, the 21-Day Moving Average continues to act as a barrier to further progress for the pair, suggesting the near-term technical bias remains tilted to the downside. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3128
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3133
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3147
|Daily SMA50
|1.3365
|Daily SMA100
|1.3388
|Daily SMA200
|1.3568
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3183
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3088
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3299
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.312
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3146
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3124
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3086
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3039
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2991
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3182
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.323
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3277
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
