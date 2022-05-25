GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term technicals turn bearish

Following the sharp decline witnessed on Tuesday, GBP/USD has failed to stage a convincing rebound. The near-term technical outlook shows that sellers look to dominate the pair's action and a four-hour close below 1.2500 could open the door for additional losses.

After the disappointing PMI data from the UK, which revealed a significant loss of momentum in the private sector's business activity, investors seem to be reassessing the Bank of England's (BOE) rate outlook. In its latest policy statement, the BOE warned about the recession risks in 2022. Hence, the worsening economic conditions could force the central bank to adopt a cautious stance with regard to further tightening steps. Read more...

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains near mid-1.2500s, upside potential seems limited

The GBP/USD pair built on the previous day's late bounce from the 1.2470 region and gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday. The pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen trading near the daily high, around mid-1.2500s.

Some cross-driven strength stemming from a dramatic turnaround in the EUR/GBP cross turned out to be a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair. Apart from this, the uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid diminishing odds for any further interest rate hikes by the Bank of England. Read more...

GBP/USD slides back below 1.2500 with Fed speak/minutes in focus

GBP/USD is back to trading below the 1.2500 level on Wednesday after failing to sustain a rally into the upper 1.2500s earlier in the day as the US dollar saw some dip-buying demand ahead of more Fed speak/minutes and US Durable Goods Orders data. The pair was last trading in the 1.2490s, down about 0.3% on the day, with traders also likely enticed to sell the earlier rally into the upper 1.2500s in lieu of Tuesday’s downbeat UK PMI data which reignited fears about UK economic weakness and cast further doubt about how much more the BoE can afford to tighten monetary policy. Read more...