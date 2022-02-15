Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sticks to modest gains near 1.3535 area

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls have the upper hand, 1.3500-1.3490 support holds the key

The GBP/USD pair retreated a few pips from the daily high and was last seen trading with modest intraday gains, just below mid-1.3600s heading into the North American session.

The British pound drew some support from mostly in-line UK monthly employment report released earlier this Tuesday. On the other hand, a positive turnaround in the global risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven US dollar and extended some support to the GBP/USD pair.

Having shown some resilience below the key 1.3500 psychological mark, the GBP/USD pair attracted some buying on Tuesday and reversed a major part of the overnight losses to a one-week low. The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction and also seemed rather unaffected by mixed UK jobs report.

GBP/USD to target 1.3600 in case market mood continues to improve

GBP/USD has reversed its direction after falling all the way down to 1.3500 and recovered above 1.3550. Resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict could open the door to 1.3600, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.

"Market participants will keep a close eye on geopolitics and GBP/USD could face renewed bearish pressure if safe-haven flows start to flood the markets."