Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sticks to modest gains near 1.3535 area

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls have the upper hand, 1.3500-1.3490 support holds the key

The GBP/USD pair retreated a few pips from the daily high and was last seen trading with modest intraday gains, just below mid-1.3600s heading into the North American session.

The British pound drew some support from mostly in-line UK monthly employment report released earlier this Tuesday. On the other hand, a positive turnaround in the global risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven US dollar and extended some support to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains near 1.3535 area, moves little post-UK jobs report

The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains around the 1.3535 region and had a rather muted reaction to the UK employment details.

Having shown some resilience below the key 1.3500 psychological mark, the GBP/USD pair attracted some buying on Tuesday and reversed a major part of the overnight losses to a one-week low. The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction and also seemed rather unaffected by mixed UK jobs report. Read more...

GBP/USD to target 1.3600 in case market mood continues to improve

GBP/USD has reversed its direction after falling all the way down to 1.3500 and recovered above 1.3550. Resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict could open the door to 1.3600, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.

“Market participants will keep a close eye on geopolitics and GBP/USD could face renewed bearish pressure if safe-haven flows start to flood the markets.” Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3539
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.3524
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3525
Daily SMA50 1.3468
Daily SMA100 1.3503
Daily SMA200 1.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3572
Previous Daily Low 1.3495
Previous Weekly High 1.3644
Previous Weekly Low 1.3491
Previous Monthly High 1.3749
Previous Monthly Low 1.3358
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3524
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3543
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3488
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3453
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3411
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3565
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3607
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3643

 

 

Editors’ Picks

Litecoin price hints at 27% rally as LTC forms bullish setup

Litecoin price hints at 27% rally as LTC forms bullish setup

Litecoin price has been on a rollercoaster of a journey for the past month or so. Although LTC has lost its market value, it seems to be forming a bullish reversal pattern, suggesting a breakout soon.

Read more

How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium

How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities

There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border. 

Read more

