GBP/USD: May GDP tilts the narrative

UK monthly GDP rose by a better-than-expected 0.5% m/m in May, according to data released on Wednesday. That number was certainly better than the 0% economists were expecting. In addition, it represents a decent improvement from the revised 0.2% decline in April. As a result, the UK economy may just avoid slipping into quarterly contraction in Q2. Whether this will be enough to solidify a 50 bps rather than a 25 bps hike from the Bank of England when it next meets on 4 August 2022, is an entirely different matter.

Despite the better-than-expected figure, UK household spending on certain categories of goods and services appeared strained. This suggests a contraction in economic activity in Q3 still on the cards. A more accurate picture of Q2 activity won’t be available until the release of the first full estimate of Q2 GDP on the 12 August 2022, well after the Bank of England meeting. Until then, expect next week’s UK employment data and June CPI data to carry extra weight, both for the Bank of England decision and the immediate fortunes of GBP/USD. Read more ...

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.1800s, moves little post-US Retail Sales

The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains, below the 1.1850 region, through the early North American session and moved little in reaction to upbeat US macro data.

The US Census Bureau reported this Friday that Retail Sales rose 1% in June, better than estimates for a 0.8% increase. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to show a 0.1% decline as against the 0.3% fall reported earlier. Furthermore, excluding autos, core retail sales also surpassed expectations and climbed 1% in June, up from the 0.5% increase in the previous month. Read more ...