Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Sterling is the weakest for September

GBP/USD analysis: Could trade sideways
Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate touched the 1.2900 level. During Thursday morning, the rate was trading near 1.3050.
It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the weekly S2 at 1.3007 and trade upwards in the short run. In this case the pair could face the resistance formed by the weekly and monthly S1s, as well the 100-hour SMA in the 1.3100 area.
However, if the predetermined resistance holds, it is likely that the British Pound could trade sideways against the US Dollar within the following trading session. Read More...
GBP/USD – Sterling is the weakest for September
GBPUSD has fallen hard this month, falling to the monthly low seen yesterday (September 9) at 1.2884 after entering September at the year high of 1.3481, with this downtrend starting with a shooting star bar visible on the first day of the month. This was accompanied by bearish divergence and was supported by the appreciation of the US Dollar through September.
However, it can be seen that the GBP is in the weakest this month. When compared with other major currencies yesterday, the EURGBP pair made a monthly high at 0.9130, GBPJPY made a monthly low at 136.72, GBPNZD made a low at 1.9407 and GBPCHF made a monthly low at 1.1830. Read More...
GBP/USD outlook: Initial signal of reversal is forming, but focus is on ECB and EU/UK emergency Brexit talks
Cable stands at the front foot in European session on Thursday after pullback from 1.3482 (2020 high) stalled on approach to strong support zone on Wednesday. Rising 55DMA contained dip, guarding Fibo 50% of 1.2251/1.3482 (1.2866) and the top of ascending daily cloud (1.2854).
Wednesday's action ended in bullish hammer, which points to reversal, with north-turning daily indicators so far supporting the notion.
The near-term situation however remains fragile as today's two top events – ECB policy meeting and EU/UK emergency Brexit talks, could drive pound on either direction. Read More...
GBP/USD unstoppable slide extends below 1.2800
Mounting tensions between the EU and the UK over the last intentions to violate the Withdrawal Agreement are smashing the Pound. The EU laid down an ultimatum to the UK to amend the controversial draft bill or face sanctions by the end of the month.
EUR/USD slips off 1.19 following EU-UK row, despite lax ECB approach
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, off the highs achieved after the ECB said it is not targeting the exchange rate. The euro is being dragged down by the intensifying Brexit crisis.
Gold: There has been a decent intraday break to the upside but the bulls are not in full control yet
As the dollar weakens slightly gold bugs are taking advantage to push the price of the yellow metal higher. The general risk sentiment in the stock markets today has been mixed but after a soft start to the EU session, US traders have managed to improve the mood.
2017 flashback on ETH/BTC
Technical analysis reveals similar patterns to the ones seen in months leading up to the 2017 boom. BTC can struggle against ETH before imposing its kingdom domination. XRP/USD could move in the current price range for a few more days.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.