Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Sterling is the weakest for September

GBP/USD analysis: Could trade sideways

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate touched the 1.2900 level. During Thursday morning, the rate was trading near 1.3050.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the weekly S2 at 1.3007 and trade upwards in the short run. In this case the pair could face the resistance formed by the weekly and monthly S1s, as well the 100-hour SMA in the 1.3100 area.

However, if the predetermined resistance holds, it is likely that the British Pound could trade sideways against the US Dollar within the following trading session. Read More...

GBP/USD – Sterling is the weakest for September

GBPUSD has fallen hard this month, falling to the monthly low seen yesterday (September 9) at 1.2884 after entering September at the year high of 1.3481, with this downtrend starting with a shooting star bar visible on the first day of the month. This was accompanied by bearish divergence and was supported by the appreciation of the US Dollar through September.

However, it can be seen that the GBP is in the weakest this month. When compared with other major currencies yesterday, the EURGBP pair made a monthly high at 0.9130, GBPJPY made a monthly low at 136.72, GBPNZD made a low at 1.9407 and GBPCHF made a monthly low at 1.1830. Read More...

GBP/USD outlook: Initial signal of reversal is forming, but focus is on ECB and EU/UK emergency Brexit talks

Cable stands at the front foot in European session on Thursday after pullback from 1.3482 (2020 high) stalled on approach to strong support zone on Wednesday. Rising 55DMA contained dip, guarding Fibo 50% of 1.2251/1.3482 (1.2866) and the top of ascending daily cloud (1.2854).

Wednesday's action ended in bullish hammer, which points to reversal, with north-turning daily indicators so far supporting the notion.

The near-term situation however remains fragile as today's two top events – ECB policy meeting and EU/UK emergency Brexit talks, could drive pound on either direction. Read More...