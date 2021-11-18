Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steps back after refreshing weekly top

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 on Brexit, BOE rate hike concerns

GBP/USD eases from weekly top to 1.3485, stays within immediate 20-pip range during early Thursday. In doing so, the cable pair consolidates the biggest daily gain in over a week amid cautious sentiment on Brexit concerns and a sluggish Asian session. Fedspeak, US data to entertain pair traders amid light British calendar ahead of Friday’s key Brexit talks.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3492
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.3493
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3595
Daily SMA50 1.3646
Daily SMA100 1.3726
Daily SMA200 1.3839
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3496
Previous Daily Low 1.3396
Previous Weekly High 1.3607
Previous Weekly Low 1.3353
Previous Monthly High 1.3834
Previous Monthly Low 1.3434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3458
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3435
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3427
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3362
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3327
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3527
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3562
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3628

 

GBP/USD eyes $1.35 whipsaw to $1.3524 - 1.3510

Supply-turned demand at $1.3629-1.3456 surrendered position last week, following a third consecutive weekly decline in the red. Month to date, November is down 1.4 percent. Couple this with price closing under a double-top pattern’s ($1.4241) neckline at $1.3669 in August, the weekly chart reflects a bearish technical outlook.

