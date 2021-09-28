Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steering forces feeble around support base

GBP/USD Forecast: Dual energy crisis set to fuel further falls, levels to watch

UK rate hikes coming? Sterling has found little comfort in Governor Andrew Bailey's repeated comments about raising rates before halting bond buys as a duo of energy issues looms.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has instructed the army to prepare for delivering gasoline to petrol stations as a shortage of lorry drivers already caused dry ups in several places. The government also loosened immigration and competition requirements to resolve the crisis. Read more...

Technical analysis: GBP/USD steering forces feeble around support base

GBPUSD is consolidating in the proximity of the support foundation of 1.3564-1.3621, which has defended the positive structure from the beginning of February. The converging simple moving averages (SMAs) are currently lacking a clear direction in trend.

Furthermore, the short-term oscillators are indicating a phase where directional momentum is not decisive. The MACD, is flattening below its red trigger line slightly beneath the zero threshold, while the RSI is drifting sideways in negative territory. The stochastic oscillator’s %K line has dipped downward, signaling that the positive price action in the pair is under strain. Read more...

GBP/USD flirts with session lows, holds above mid-1.3600s

A strong pickup in the USD demand dragged the GBP/USD pair to fresh daily lows, around the 1.3660 region during the first half of the European session.

Following a modest uptick to the 1.3715 area, the GBP/USD pair witnessed some fresh selling on Tuesday and reversed the previous day's modest gains amid a broad-based US dollar strength. The ongoing upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields pushed the USD Index to the highest level since August 20. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the major. Read more...