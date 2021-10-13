Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steady around 1.3650 amid a mixed market sentiment

The GBPUSD price was little changed ahead of the upcoming UK GDP data. It is trading at 1.3582, which was slightly above the lower side of the ascending channel. The pair has moved to the 25-day moving average. It has also formed a bullish flag pattern. Meanwhile, the MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) are at the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely rebound later today as bulls target the upper side of the channel. Read more...

GBP/USD has regained its traction in the European session. EU will reportedly ready offer fewer N. Ireland border checks on UK goods. Investors largely ignored mixed data releases from UK. The British pound suffered small losses in the first two trading days of the week but seems to have started to shake off the cobwebs on renewed Brexit optimism . Read more...

GBP/USD climbs around this week’s tops 1.3670’s area, on broad US dollar selling pressure. Inflationary pressures threaten to derail the economic recovery. UK GDP for August increased by 6.9%, better than expected. US CPI rose to 5.4%, the highest gain since 2008. During the New York session, the British pound advances almost half percent, trading at 1.3651 at the time of writing. The market sentiment is mixed, as US equity indexes seesaw between gains and losses. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.