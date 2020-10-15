Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steady ahead of critical Friday for Brexit

GBP/USD climbs back above 1.2900 after hitting fresh daily low

The pound is also falling against the euro and the Swiss franc ahead of a critical day for Brexit. European Union leaders in Brussels issued a communiqué on Thursday mentioning concerns that progress on key issues of interest is still not sufficient for an agreement to be reached. They called London to do what is necessary to reach an agreement.

PM Johnson said will make a decision on Friday by the end of the summit on whether to continue negotiations or not. His decision will surely move pound’s crosses.

GBP/USD: Brexit trade negotiations make Cable a volatile play

Brexit trade negotiations make sterling and in this case, Cable a volatile play right now. Sharp intraday swings in the past couple of days reflect this. A recent two week uptrend was broken yesterday, but the market then swung back higher and is again around the 1.3000 old pivot and restricted under 1.3080 resistance. Newsflow over the trade talks are a key driver here in the coming days, with support around 1.2860 (yesterday’s low) and resistance at 1.3080 near term key reference points for potential breaks.

