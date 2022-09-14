GBP/USD outlook: Cable regains traction after Tuesday's strong fall but bears still in control
Cable regained traction after a brief dip under 1.15 mark on lower than expected UK inflation data, as expectations of 0.75% BoE rate hike next week continue to dominate and underpin pound.
Wednesday’s sharp drop on higher than expected US inflation (cable was down 1.7% for the day in the biggest daily loss since May) left large daily bearish candle that weighs on near-term action, with signal being supported by strong bearish momentum on daily chart. Read more...
GBP/USD steadily climbs to mid-1.1500s, fresh daily high amid modest USD weakness
The GBP/USD pair attracts some dip-buying near the 1.1480 region and hits a fresh daily high during the early part of the European session. The intraday positive move lifts spot prices to the mid-1.1500s and is sponsored by the emergence of some US dollar selling.
A modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields fails to assist the buck to capitalize on the previous day's post-US CPI rally. Apart from this, signs of stability in the financial markets further undermine the safe-haven greenback. This helps offset softer UK consumer inflation figures and turns out to be a key factor pushing the GBP/USD pair higher. That said, any meaningful upside still seems elusive, suggesting the intraday ascent runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Read more...
GBP/USD set to retest the 1.1406 lows – ING
GBP/USD is having a difficult time staging a rebound. Economists at ING expect the pair to retest the 1.1406 lows.
“The overall environment remains sterling negative. Running a large current account deficit and having a large financial sector representation in the UK economy, slowing growth and weaker equity markets should leave sterling as an underperformer.”
“Sterling is at the mercy of the strong dollar, where we expect a retest of the 1.1406 lows. And further equity weakness would send EUR/GBP back to the top of an 0.8650-0.8720 range.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1545
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.1493
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1683
|Daily SMA50
|1.1902
|Daily SMA100
|1.2138
|Daily SMA200
|1.2731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1738
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1492
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1648
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1405
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.141
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1328
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1164
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.182
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1903
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.