GBP/USD outlook: Cable regains traction after Tuesday's strong fall but bears still in control

Cable regained traction after a brief dip under 1.15 mark on lower than expected UK inflation data, as expectations of 0.75% BoE rate hike next week continue to dominate and underpin pound.

Wednesday’s sharp drop on higher than expected US inflation (cable was down 1.7% for the day in the biggest daily loss since May) left large daily bearish candle that weighs on near-term action, with signal being supported by strong bearish momentum on daily chart. Read more...

GBP/USD steadily climbs to mid-1.1500s, fresh daily high amid modest USD weakness

The GBP/USD pair attracts some dip-buying near the 1.1480 region and hits a fresh daily high during the early part of the European session. The intraday positive move lifts spot prices to the mid-1.1500s and is sponsored by the emergence of some US dollar selling.

A modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields fails to assist the buck to capitalize on the previous day's post-US CPI rally. Apart from this, signs of stability in the financial markets further undermine the safe-haven greenback. This helps offset softer UK consumer inflation figures and turns out to be a key factor pushing the GBP/USD pair higher. That said, any meaningful upside still seems elusive, suggesting the intraday ascent runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Read more...

GBP/USD set to retest the 1.1406 lows – ING

GBP/USD is having a difficult time staging a rebound. Economists at ING expect the pair to retest the 1.1406 lows.

“The overall environment remains sterling negative. Running a large current account deficit and having a large financial sector representation in the UK economy, slowing growth and weaker equity markets should leave sterling as an underperformer.”

“Sterling is at the mercy of the strong dollar, where we expect a retest of the 1.1406 lows. And further equity weakness would send EUR/GBP back to the top of an 0.8650-0.8720 range.” Read more...