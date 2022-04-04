GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term technical outlook turns bearish

The British pound has started the new week in a calm manner but has started to inch lower toward 1.3100 in the early European session. The technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the short term and sellers could take action in case 1.3100 support fails.

The cautious market mood early Monday is making it tough for the British pound to gather strength. The UK's FTSE 100 Index is trading flat and the US stock index futures are posting small losses. Read more...

GBP/USD steadily climbs back closer to mid-1.3100s, lacks follow-through

The GBP/USD pair edged higher through the early European session and climbed to a fresh daily high, around the 1.3135 region in the last hour.

Having shown some resilience below the 1.3100 round-figure mark, the GBP/USD pair attracted some buying on the first day of a new week and has now reversed the previous day's modest losses. A positive risk tone acted as a headwind for traditional safe-haven assets, including the US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended support to the major. That said, the uncertainty over Ukraine should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets. Read more...

GBP/USD eyes break below 1.3100 and towards key support amid buoyant buck

In a relatively tame start to the week for currency markets, GBP/USD is trading with a downside bias and is currently threatening a downside break of the 1.3100 level. Sterling is likely weighed by underperformance in its cross-English Channel peer the euro, which is underperforming ahead of the resumption of Russo-Ukraine peace talks later in the session and amid further chatter about a possible EU embargo on Russian energy imports. Commentary from BoE policymakers on Monday did not stray into the territory of monetary policy and thus hasn’t impacted cable, which probed last Friday’s lows in the 1.3080s earlier in the session and is eyeing a break lower towards last week’s lows around 1.3050. Read more...