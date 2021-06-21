Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steadily climbs back closer to 1.3900 mark

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Holding onto critical support near 1.3800, risks remain to the downside

GBP/USD is looking to find its feet above the 1.3800 barrier after hitting two-month lows at 1.3786 earlier in the Asian session.

The falling Treasury yields come to the rescue of the cable bulls amid retreating reflation bets, as the Fed signals rate lift-offs sooner than expected.

GBP/USD steadily climbs back closer to 1.3900 mark, fresh session tops

The GBP/USD pair built on its steady intraday ascent and climbed to the 1.3900 neighbourhood, or fresh daily tops during the mid-European session.

The pair staged a solid rebound of over 100 pips from the 1.3785 region and for now, seems to have stalled the post-FOMC downfall to the lowest level since mid-April. The strong positive move on the first day of a new trading week assisted the GBP/USD pair to snap six consecutive days of the losing streak and erase a major part of its losses recorded on Friday.

GBP/USD to plummet towards March and April lows at 1.3670/69 – Commerzbank

GBP/USD has dropped back below 1.3800. Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, thinks cable could fall as far as the March and April lows at the 1.3670/69 neighborhood.

"GBP/USD's has slipped to the 2020-2021 support line at 1.3767 below which the March and April lows can be found at 1.3670/69."