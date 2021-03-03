Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steadies close to 1.3950 ahead of UK budget announcement on Wednesday

GBP/USD steadies close to 1.3950 ahead of UK budget announcement on Wednesday

The price of sterling had hit a weekly high 1.4242 with a very firm rejection, putting in a large reversal after 5 waves of the uptrend.

GBP/USD is currently consolidating around the 1.3950 mark amid thin trading volumes with the Wednesday Asia Pacific session yet to get into full flow. Recent news that UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to extend Covid-19 support further than expected has not impacted FX markets at all but may support GBP as volumes pick up in the coming hours. As a reminder, the budget is set to be revealed tomorrow; Sunak will be delivering a speech before parliament after PMQs likely to start around 12:30GMT. GBP/USD closed Tuesday trade with modest 0.2% gains, having recovered from early European session lows of just above the 1.3850 mark to current levels around 1.3950.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3956 Today Daily Change -0.0010 Today Daily Change % -0.07 Today daily open 1.3966 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3895 Daily SMA50 1.3731 Daily SMA100 1.3475 Daily SMA200 1.3146 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3977 Previous Daily Low 1.3859 Previous Weekly High 1.4243 Previous Weekly Low 1.389 Previous Monthly High 1.4243 Previous Monthly Low 1.3566 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3932 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3904 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3891 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3816 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3773 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4009 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4052 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4127

GBP/USD Forecast: Nice comeback hints at further gains in the docket

The GBP/USD pair bottomed this Tuesday at 1.3856, recovering afterwards to close the day with gains in the 1.3970 price zone. The advance was the result of decreased dollar’s demand as government bond yields held within familiar levels for a second consecutive day. The UK macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer, as the country published the February Nationwide Price Index, which rose 6.9% YoY.

Read More ...