Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays pressured after retreating from weekly top

Market mood is expected to remain cautious as each day spent without a concrete decision on the US debt-ceiling is pushing the United States economy into a position of default. The US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounded to near 102.60 as all parties familiar with US debt-ceiling negotiations have admitted disagreement for the approval of a higher US debt-ceiling limit without cutting the spending budget. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair is demonstrating a sideways auction above 1.2480 after a downside move below the psychological support of 1.2500 in the early Asian session. The Cable witnessed a steep fall after the White House reported that the decision for the approval of a higher US borrowing cap limit has been postponed till the end of the week.

That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats to 102.57 following Tuesday’s upbeat performance as market sentiment improved on hopes of no US default. That said, US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy’s meeting ended within an hour and raised expectations of positive development as congressional leaders, said, "It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week." Read more...

GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.2485 amid early Wednesday, after reversing from a weekly high the previous day. In doing so, the Pound Sterling justifies the market’s indecision amid a pause in the US Dollar’s run-up and cautious mood ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech.

