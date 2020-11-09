Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays positive, up 0.15% intraday

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with two-week-old resistance below 1.3200
GBP/USD stays positive around 1.3175, up 0.15% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. The early Asian up-tick to 1.3182 extended the pair’s run-up to the fresh high since September 07 amid the price-positive RSI conditions. Even so, a clear break beyond an ascending trend line from October 27, currently around 1.3175/80 becomes necessary for the GBP/USD bulls to aim for the 1.3200 threshold.
During the quote’s further upside past-1.3200, the August 19 high near 1.3270 can offer an intermediate halt to the north-run towards September’s peak surrounding 1.3485.
GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit’s “significant differences” likely to keep limiting the upside
There was no action around the GBP/USD pair, which closed the day unchanged around 1.3150. For the week, however, the pair has got to advance, although unable to surpass the October high at 1.3176. The UK currency was undermined by Brexit talks, as another week went by with significant differences remaining on key points. Deadlocked talks, with just a week remaining before the UK and EU parliaments need to begin ratification of a trade and security deal, could cause severe damage to the pound. On Monday, BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey is scheduled to speak, although he is not expected to refer to monetary policy.
