Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays in the green around 1.3610s amid increasing tensions

The UK economy continues to grow and has rebounded after a bump from Omicron in January. Manufacturing and services both showed significant expansion for February, boosted by the cancellation of most Covid restrictions. Manufacturing PMI remained steady at 57.3, while the Services PMI impressed with a reading of 60.8, up from 54.1 beforehand. The strong numbers point to a resilient economy, with inflation at its highest level in 30 years. Read more...

GBP/USD has turned north early Monday boosted by the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment. The pair is approaching the key resistance area at 1.3640, which stayed intact last week and triggered a downward correction – additional gains are likely if that level turns into support. Market participants remain hopeful that a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis can be found with US President Joe Biden agreeing to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later in the week. Mirroring the improving market mood, FTSE futures are up more than 0.6% and the US Dollar Index is losing 0.4% at 95.73. Read more...

The British pound retreats from daily highs amid increasing tensions in Eastern Europe. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.3614, up some 0.13%. As abovementioned, geopolitical jitters caused a fall in the GBP/USD as of late amid a US bank holiday. Risk-aversion looms the financial markets. Europea bourses trade in the red, while US equity futures drop between 0.73% and 1.66%. Further, the greenback keeps weakening in the day, with the US Dollar Index down 0.14%, sitting at 95.91. Read more...

