Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays flat near 1.4150 as BoE commentary fails to trigger reaction

GBP/USD stays flat near 1.4150 as BoE commentary fails to trigger reaction

The GBP/USD pair dropped toward 1.4100 during the European trading hours but didn't have a tough time erasing its losses. After turning flat around 1.4150 in the second half of the day, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and now looks to close the day virtually unchanged.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.4155 Today Daily Change -0.0001 Today Daily Change % -0.01 Today daily open 1.4156 Trends Daily SMA20 1.4029 Daily SMA50 1.3905 Daily SMA100 1.3849 Daily SMA200 1.3507 Levels Previous Daily High 1.4172 Previous Daily Low 1.4112 Previous Weekly High 1.4234 Previous Weekly Low 1.4077 Previous Monthly High 1.4009 Previous Monthly Low 1.3669 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4149 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4135 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4121 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4086 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4061 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4181 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4207 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4242

GBP/USD analysis: Breakout could occur

During Friday's trading session, the British Pound declined by 83 pips or 0.58% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the 50– and 100– hour SMAs on Friday. The exchange rate is currently trading near the bottom border of an ascending channel pattern at 1.4154. If the channel pattern holds, bullish traders could target the weekly resistance level at 1.4234 within this session.

