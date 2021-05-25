Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays flat near 1.4150 as BoE commentary fails to trigger reaction

GBP/USD stays flat near 1.4150 as BoE commentary fails to trigger reaction

The GBP/USD pair dropped toward 1.4100 during the European trading hours but didn't have a tough time erasing its losses. After turning flat around 1.4150 in the second half of the day, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and now looks to close the day virtually unchanged.

Overview
Today last price 1.4155
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.4156
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4029
Daily SMA50 1.3905
Daily SMA100 1.3849
Daily SMA200 1.3507
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4172
Previous Daily Low 1.4112
Previous Weekly High 1.4234
Previous Weekly Low 1.4077
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4149
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4135
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4121
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4086
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4061
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4181
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4207
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4242

 

GBP/USD analysis: Breakout could occur

During Friday's trading session, the British Pound declined by 83 pips or 0.58% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the 50– and 100– hour SMAs on Friday. The exchange rate is currently trading near the bottom border of an ascending channel pattern at 1.4154. If the channel pattern holds, bullish traders could target the weekly resistance level at 1.4234 within this session.

Read More ...

