Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays firm around 1.2270s ahead of US Consumer confidence

GBP/USD stays firm around 1.2270s ahead of US Consumer confidence

The British pound remains to trade in a narrow range vs. the greenback, though it stays trading with minimal gains after probing the 1.2300 mark reaching daily highs at 1.2313, followed by a dip towards daily lows near 1.2238. At 1.2277, the GBP/USD is up 0.05% in the North American session. The market mood is mixed, as US equities fluctuate between gainers and losers. The GBP/USD remains almost flat amidst the lack of a catalyst, leaving traders adrift on last week’s news and sentiment. Last Friday, the Bank of England’s chief economist Huw Pill said that interest rates would be the primary monetary policy tool as the bank prepares to begin its Quantitative Tightening. Read more ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound faces next hurdle at 1.2360

GBP/USD has gained traction early Monday and touched its highest level in 10 days above 1.2300. The near-term technical outlook suggests the pair looks to stretch higher but investors might refrain from committing to additional pound gains amid political jitters. UK parliament members will vote on legislation that would allow ministers to rewrite parts of the port-Brexit deal and remove checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. When legislation was proposed, the European Union voiced its opposition and said that it would violate international law. According to BBC, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he was hoping to turn that legislation, if approved, into law by the end of the year. Read more...

GBP/USD surrenders modest intraday gains to one-week high and flatlines below 1.2300

The GBP/USD pair gained some positive traction on Monday and shot to over a one-week high during the early part of the European session. Spot prices, however, struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the 1.2300 mark and have now surrendered a major part of the intraday gains. The recent slump in commodity prices seems to have eased worries about the persistent rise in inflation and forced investors to scale back expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. Apart from this, a goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - undermined the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that offered some support to the GBP/USD pair, though the uptick lacks bullish conviction. Read more...