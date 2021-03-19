Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays depressed after fifth rejection from the key resistance

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops towards 1.3900 after another failure to cross monthly hurdle

GBP/USD extends the previous day’s weakness while declining to 1.3917, down 0.05% intraday, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote justifies the pullback from a horizontal area comprising multiple tops marked since March 01. Also favoring the cable sellers could be the downward sloping RSI and multiple barriers to the north, beyond the stated horizontal hurdle.

GBP/USD Forecast: Uneventful BOE leaves pound weakened

The GBP/USD pair hit 1.4001 as the negative dollar’s momentum extended into the Asian session but retreated sharply right after testing it. The pair stabilized around 1.3950 ahead of the Bank of England Monetary Policy decision. As widely anticipated, policymakers decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.10% and kept the Asset Purchase Facility steady at £895 billion as widely expected. The accompanying statement noted that the pace of purchases “could remain at around its current level initially, with the flexibility to slow the pace of purchases later.”

