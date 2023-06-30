Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays afloat above 1.2600 but the downside is still at risk

Share:

GBP/USD forecast: Recovery attempts set to face stiff resistance at 1.2650

GBP/USD dropped below 1.2600 for the first time since June 13 on Thursday, pressured by the broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength. The pair clings to small gains above that level early Friday but the technical outlook shows that the bearish bias stays intact.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, rallied to its highest level in over two weeks above 103.00 on Thursday, fuelled by upbeat US macroeconomic data. The first-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annualized growth got revised higher to 2% from 1.3%, and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell by 26,000 to 239,000 in the week ending June 24.

GBP/USD stays afloat above 1.2600 but the downside is still at risk

Cable dipped after weak UK data on Friday (current account gap widened and the economy barely grew in Q1) but so far staying afloat above 1.2600 handle (round-figure / Fibo 23.6% of 1.1802/1.2842 rally), which also contained drop on Thursday.

Initial signal of basing is developing on daily chart, supported by fresh bullish momentum and oversold stochastic, though scenario will require more action (bounce and close above 10DMA at 1.2711) to be verified.

GBP/USD recovery fades below 1.2650 despite unimpressive UK GDP, Fed inflation eyed

GBP/USD reverses from intraday high while paring the first daily gains in three around 1.2620 amid early Friday morning in London. In doing so, the Pound Sterling fails to justify the unimpressive UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data while portraying the cautious mood ahead of the key US inflation clues.

Final readings of the UK's first quarter (Q1) 2023 GDP matches 0.1% QoQ and 0.2% YoY forecasts, per the latest readings. Earlier in the day, Lloyds Banking Group Plc came out with the upbeat details of the UK business confidence survey as the sentiment index rose to a 13-month high in June.