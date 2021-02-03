Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD starting to turn lower

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to suffer below support as dollar also gets two shots in the arm
Any positive thing has to come in the right dosage – America's stimulus package may be larger than expected and that is weighing on GBP/USD after boosting it earlier. The US dollar has been gaining ground as investors sell Treasuries in response to higher prospects of a generous relief package.
Senate Democrats have advanced a partisan reconciliation bill, taking the first step in potentially approving President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package. The move on Tuesday surprised markets after the Commander-in-Chief met a group of ten Republican lawmakers who offered a counter proposal of only $600 billion. The unilateral move by Biden's party raises the chances for "going big" – support worth closer to the upper edge. Read more...
GBP/USD starting to turn lower
GBPUSD starting to turn lower at last after we sold the resistance at 1.3735/45 over and over for the past week or two. I believe we will start to trend lower now & yesterday we did hit 1.3609, although a stronger than expected bounce followed hitting 1.3683. As I write we are lower again & headed towards minor support at 1.3650/40. Below 1.3630 retests minor support at 1.3610/00. A break lower eventually targets 1.3545/35.
Gains are likely to be limited with a selling opportunity at 1.3690/1.3700. Unlikely but further gains retest the important trend line resistance at 1.3740/50. Try shorts with stops above 1.3770. Read more ...
GBP/USD Analysis: Confined in a two-week-old trading range, awaits BoE on Thursday
The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Tuesday and was influenced by a combination of diverging forces. The pair gained some positive traction through the European trading session and climbed back above the 1.3700 mark, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move. A strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields – amid signs of progress towards additional US fiscal stimulus measures – underpinned the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that capped gains for the major, rather prompted some selling at higher levels.
In the latest development, Democrats in the US Congress took the first steps toward advancing President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package without Republican support. Democrats opened debate on a fiscal 2021 budget resolution with coronavirus aid spending instructions, unlocking a legislative tool to pass stimulus spending amid Republican opposition. Read more ...
