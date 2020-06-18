Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stands at the back foot ahead of BoE

GBP/USD Forecast: BOE bazooka needed to propel the pound higher after new Brexit concerns
Another bailout from Andrew Bailey? The Governor of the Bank of England holds the keys to the next moves in sterling – limited ranges are set to make way for high volatility. To what direction?
The BOE is set to expand its bond-buying scheme by around £100 billion or as much as £150 billion according to some estimates. Pound-printing used to mean devaluing the currency in the pre-pandemic era – but that is no longer the case. Read More...
GBP/USD outlook: Cable stands at the back foot ahead of BoE
Cable extends weakness for the third straight day and probes through pivotal support at 1.2530 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.2074/1.2813, pressuring 20DMA (1.2503) which previously contained pullback from 1.2813 (10 June high).
Fading bullish momentum and south-heading RSI add to negative near-term bias, but bears need firm break below 20DMA and 1.2454 (correction low posted on 15 June) to signal deeper pullback.
Markets await news from today’s key event for pound / BoE policy meeting, which is likely to boost volatility. Read More...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with 1-month old trend-line support ahead of BoE
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 1.2565 region, rather met with some fresh supply and drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session.
The pair refreshed daily tops during the early European session, albeit has managed to hold its neck above the key 1.2500 psychological mark. The mentioned level coincides with a one-month-old ascending trend-line and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Read More...
