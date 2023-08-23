Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stalls the overnight pullback

GBP/USD edges lower past 1.2750 after reversing from the highest level in a fortnight the previous day, mostly quiet around 1.2750 amid the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the preliminary readings of the August month Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) for the UK and the US.

A modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields fails to assist the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, to capitalize on the gains registered on Tuesday to its highest level since July 12. Apart from this, a positive tone around the US equity futures undermines the safe-haven buck and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. The British Pound (GBP) draws additional support from rising bets for more rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE). Read more...

The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow trading band, below mid-1.2700s through the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices, however, seem to have stalled the overnight retracement slide from the 1.2800 mark, or a one-and-half-week high, and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.