Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stalls at Fibo resistance

Technical analysis: GBP/USD’s upside impetus to be tested after bounce from 1.3411
GBPUSD’s latest bullish thrust near the nine-month trough of 1.3411 is heading for a nearby tough resistance zone shaped by the Ichimoku cloud’s floor at 1.3614 and the 1.3700 handle. The 200-day SMA is promoting a more neutral trend, while the bearish 50- and 100-day SMAs are endorsing the negative trajectory.
Currently, the Ichimoku lines are not indicating a clear direction in the pair, while the short-term oscillators are signalling mixed signals in directional momentum. The MACD, in the negative region, is slowing below its red trigger line, while the RSI is climbing in the bearish territory. The positively charged stochastic oscillator is also promoting additional gains in the pair. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: British pound stalls at Fibo resistance, technical levels remain in play
GBP/USD has staged a decisive recovery on Monday and erased a large portion of last week's losses before going into a consolidation phase on Tuesday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases and fresh headlines surrounding Brexit, GBP/USD's next direction is likely to be dictated by technical developments.
While speaking at a virtual event organized by the Bank of England (BoE), Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated that they will have to act with rates in case they see clear evidence of higher inflation feeding into wages. These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the market pricing of a rate hike in December. Read more...
GBP/USD climbs to three-day tops, looks to build on momentum beyond 1.3600
The GBP/USD pair shot to three-day tops during the mid-European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3600 mark.
The pair built on the overnight strong intraday rally of around 130 pips and gained follow-through traction for the second successive day on Tuesday. The momentum pushed the GBP/USD pair further away from Friday's five-week lows and was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3565
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3565
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3692
|Daily SMA50
|1.3697
|Daily SMA100
|1.3757
|Daily SMA200
|1.3849
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.358
|Previous Daily Low
|1.345
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3698
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3424
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.353
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3483
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3402
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3354
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3613
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3743
