Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stalled its weekly recovery on Friday

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 200-HMA inside short-term rising channel
GBP/USD print mild gains around 1.2930 during the initial Asian trading on Monday. The Cable recently picked up bids after taking a U-turn from 200-HMA. While considering the normal RSI conditions and the latest bounce, not to forget a one-week-old ascending trend channel formation, the quote is likely to print further recovery. In doing so, 1.2945/50 and 1.2975 may offer immediate resistance to the buyers ahead of Friday’s top near the 1.3000 threshold.
During the quote’s run-up beyond 1.3000, 50% Fibonacci retracement of September 04-11 downside, at 1.3040, can become GBP/USD buyers’ favorite ahead of the resistance line of the aforementioned rising channel, currently around 1.3055.
GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit deal and coronavirus second wave leading the way
The GBP/USD pair stalled its weekly recovery on Friday, ending the day in the red at around 1.2915. Mild hopes related to a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU provided modest support to Sterling earlier in the week. The UK currency lost momentum on the heels of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The kingdom put under lockdown some cities in the north, and, over the weekend, PM Johnson was said to be considering tightening restrictions as they are now “seeing a second wave.” News suggest that the UK will ban households mixing and reduce opening hours for pubs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Coronavirus resurgence a cause for concern for Euro bulls
EUR/USD's uptrend at risk as coronavirus cases rise across the Eurozone. New lockdown restrictions may force the ECB to adopt a stronger dovish stance. Traders eye preliminary Eurozone PMI numbers along with virus figures.
GBP/USD: Shrugs off virus woes amid US dollar weakness, eyes 1.3000
GBP/USD stays well bid above the mid-1.2900s following three successive failures to cross 1.3000 during last week. UK’s health authorities mull lockdown restrictions. Chancellor Sunak may extend business support loans. Fedspeak eyed amid a light calendar.
Gold due for a breakout, according to key indicator
Gold's multi-week consolidation in a narrowing price range could end with a bullish breakout, as a widely-tracked daily chart indicator is about to turn bullish. The yellow metal has carved out a descending triangle pattern over the past four weeks.
The week ahead: Central bankers’ chance to explain themselves
Global equities took another hit at the end of last week, and as we start a fresh week there is some concern that volatility could be creeping back into the markets and that tech has lost some of its lustre, along with gold, which also ended the week lower.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.