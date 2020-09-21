Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stalled its weekly recovery on Friday

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 200-HMA inside short-term rising channel

GBP/USD print mild gains around 1.2930 during the initial Asian trading on Monday. The Cable recently picked up bids after taking a U-turn from 200-HMA. While considering the normal RSI conditions and the latest bounce, not to forget a one-week-old ascending trend channel formation, the quote is likely to print further recovery. In doing so, 1.2945/50 and 1.2975 may offer immediate resistance to the buyers ahead of Friday’s top near the 1.3000 threshold.

During the quote’s run-up beyond 1.3000, 50% Fibonacci retracement of September 04-11 downside, at 1.3040, can become GBP/USD buyers’ favorite ahead of the resistance line of the aforementioned rising channel, currently around 1.3055.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit deal and coronavirus second wave leading the way

The GBP/USD pair stalled its weekly recovery on Friday, ending the day in the red at around 1.2915. Mild hopes related to a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU provided modest support to Sterling earlier in the week. The UK currency lost momentum on the heels of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The kingdom put under lockdown some cities in the north, and, over the weekend, PM Johnson was said to be considering tightening restrictions as they are now “seeing a second wave.” News suggest that the UK will ban households mixing and reduce opening hours for pubs.

