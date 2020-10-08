Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD staged a rebound after testing 1.2900 on Thursday

GBP/USD analysis: Could go upwards

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate reversed north from the lower line of the short-term ascending channel.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that some upside potential could prevail in the market, as the currency pair should target the upper channel boundary within the following trading sessions.

GBP/USD pares majority of early gains, steadies above 1.2900

The GBP/USD pair spent the first half of the day moving sideways near 1.2900 but gained traction during the European session. After advancing to a daily high of 1.2970, however, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and erased a large portion of its daily gains. As of writing, GBP/USD was up 0.07% on the day at 1.2927.

