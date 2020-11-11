Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stabilizes above mid-1.3200s after Brexit-led intraday volatility

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls in control near two-month tops amid hopes for a Brexit trade deal
The GBP/USD pair gained some strong positive traction on Tuesday and rallied to fresh two-month highs, around the 1.3275-80 region. The British pound strengthened across the board renewed hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal and got an additional boost from mostly upbeat UK employment details. As Britain and the EU resumed crucial negotiations in London on Monday, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that they are redoubling the efforts to reach agreement on the future UK-EU partnership. Adding to the optimism, Britain said that it was open to a sensible compromise on fishing.
The bullish sentiment surrounding the sterling was further supported by mostly upbeat UK jobs report, which showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits unexpectedly dropped by 29.8K in September. Adding to this, a larger-than-expected jump in wage growth, which accelerated at the fastest pace since March, helped offset a rise in the unemployment rate to 4.8% from 4.5% previous. Read more...
GBP/USD stabilizes above mid-1.3200s after Brexit-led intraday volatility
The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves during the early European session and now seems to have stabilized above mid-1.3200s.
The pair prolonged its recent bullish trajectory and shot to fresh two-month tops – levels beyond the 1.3300 round-figure mark – during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair, however, started losing momentum and retreated around 75 pips in reaction to the news that Brexit negotiators will miss the mid-November deadline to finalize a deal. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3258
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3248
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3028
|Daily SMA50
|1.2976
|Daily SMA100
|1.2917
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3278
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3153
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3231
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3201
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3101
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3352
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3425
The path of GBP/USD
The British pound is one of those currencies that everyone is interested in especially because of what happened back in 2016, when the British people decided to vote on a referendum to exit the European Union. This, of course, has affected the GBP in numerous ways and none have been all that pleasant as we saw the currency fall against the USD and all other currencies. But that’s in the past, let’s take a look at how the GBP is faring in the current situation with COVID-19 and Brexit both having an effect on the currency.
We’re going to start by tackling the technicals of the GBPUSD. The first thing to notice is that the currency pair has been in a massive upward trend ever since the beginning of the week. The instrument has managed to bounce from the support line around the 1.2900 passing through important resistances at 1.3060 and then at the 1.3170. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3250 as Brexit talks run into overtime
GBP/USD has tumbled from the highs above 1.33 amid reports that Brexit talks will likely miss the November 15 deadline. Despite progress, some issues remain open. Covid headlines are also in play.
EUR/USD falls below 1.18 amid ECB comments, covid concerns
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18 as ECB member Knot reiterated intentions to add stimulus in December. His boss Lagarde speaks later. Concerns about the increase in Europe's covid cases is weighing.
XAU/USD surrenders early modest gains, flat-lined below $1880 level
Gold gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Weaker US, sliding US bond yields remained supportive of the uptick. The risk-on mood kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the metal.
Breaking: Crypto exchanges freeze ETH withdrawals as Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura is down
The company announced that it was having service outage issues for Ethereum Mainnet API. The team is investigating the problem. Meanwhile, several cryptocurrency exchanges and wallet providers were forced to suspend ETH withdrawals until the situation clarifies.
WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw
The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.