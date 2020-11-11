Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stabilizes above mid-1.3200s after Brexit-led intraday volatility

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls in control near two-month tops amid hopes for a Brexit trade deal

The GBP/USD pair gained some strong positive traction on Tuesday and rallied to fresh two-month highs, around the 1.3275-80 region. The British pound strengthened across the board renewed hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal and got an additional boost from mostly upbeat UK employment details. As Britain and the EU resumed crucial negotiations in London on Monday, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that they are redoubling the efforts to reach agreement on the future UK-EU partnership. Adding to the optimism, Britain said that it was open to a sensible compromise on fishing.

The bullish sentiment surrounding the sterling was further supported by mostly upbeat UK jobs report, which showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits unexpectedly dropped by 29.8K in September. Adding to this, a larger-than-expected jump in wage growth, which accelerated at the fastest pace since March, helped offset a rise in the unemployment rate to 4.8% from 4.5% previous. Read more...

GBP/USD stabilizes above mid-1.3200s after Brexit-led intraday volatility

The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves during the early European session and now seems to have stabilized above mid-1.3200s.

The pair prolonged its recent bullish trajectory and shot to fresh two-month tops – levels beyond the 1.3300 round-figure mark – during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair, however, started losing momentum and retreated around 75 pips in reaction to the news that Brexit negotiators will miss the mid-November deadline to finalize a deal. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3258 Today Daily Change 0.0010 Today Daily Change % 0.08 Today daily open 1.3248 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3028 Daily SMA50 1.2976 Daily SMA100 1.2917 Daily SMA200 1.2709 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3278 Previous Daily Low 1.3153 Previous Weekly High 1.3177 Previous Weekly Low 1.2854 Previous Monthly High 1.3177 Previous Monthly Low 1.282 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3231 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3201 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3174 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3101 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3049 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.33 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3352 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3425

The path of GBP/USD

The British pound is one of those currencies that everyone is interested in especially because of what happened back in 2016, when the British people decided to vote on a referendum to exit the European Union. This, of course, has affected the GBP in numerous ways and none have been all that pleasant as we saw the currency fall against the USD and all other currencies. But that’s in the past, let’s take a look at how the GBP is faring in the current situation with COVID-19 and Brexit both having an effect on the currency.

We’re going to start by tackling the technicals of the GBPUSD. The first thing to notice is that the currency pair has been in a massive upward trend ever since the beginning of the week. The instrument has managed to bounce from the support line around the 1.2900 passing through important resistances at 1.3060 and then at the 1.3170. Read more...