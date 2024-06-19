Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stabilizes above key support after inflation data

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling stabilizes above key support after inflation data
GBP/USD gained traction in the European session on Wednesday after closing slightly above 1.2700 on Tuesday. The pair's technical outlook suggests that buyers could remain interested while 1.2700 holds as support.
The UK's Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday that inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 2% on a yearly basis in May from 2.3% in April. This reading came in line with the market expectation. In the same period, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.5%, at a softer pace than the 3.9% increase recorded in April. Read more...
GBP/USD eyes UK inflation
The British pound has edged lower on Tuesday. GBP/USD is trading at 1.2683 in the European session at the time of writing, down 0.16% on the day. There are no UK events on Tuesday, while the US releases retail sales. On Wednesday, we’ll get a look at UK inflation for May.
US retail sales were flat in April but are expected to improve to 0.2% m/m in May. Yearly, retail sales are projected to dip to 2.8%, compared to 3.0% in April. The Federal Reserve will be keeping a close eye on today’s retail sales data, hoping that any improvement in May retail sales is mild, as a weakening economy will support cutting interest rates. Read more...
