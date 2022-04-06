GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to clear 1.3100 to shake off bearish pressure

GBP/USD has lost its traction amid renewed dollar strength on Tuesday and extended its slide to a fresh multi-week low of 1.3045 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The pair is staging a rebound toward 1.3100 in the early European session but it could find it difficult to preserve its momentum unless that level turns into support.

The greenback gathered strength against its rivals in the first half of the week amid surging US Treasury bond yields. The data from the US showed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a more robust pace than expected in March and hawkish Fed commentary ramped up expectations for a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike in May. Read more...

GBP/USD stabilises under 1.3100 pre-Fed minutes, with the bears eyeing a test of 1.3000

GBP/USD has stabilised around 1.3075, where it trades flat on Wednesday amid a subdued tone to broader FX market trade, with market participants opting to take a wait-and-see approach ahead of the release of Fed meeting minutes. Global equities have picked up where they left off with things on Tuesday and continue to press lower in wake of recent hawkish Fed speak from Vice Chairwoman Lael Brainard, and this is likely to weigh on risk-sensitive cable.

Market commentators have noted that the most recent hawkish remarks from Brainard, who is usually one of the Fed’s more dovish policymakers, highlighted the increasing divergence in tone between the Fed and BoE. Earlier in the week, BoE dove Jon Cunliffe (who was the lone voter against a rate hike at the bank’s last meeting) downplayed inflation risks and warned about economic weakness. Read more...

GBP/USD remains on the defensive near three-week low, just above mid-1.3000s

The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive through the early European session and was last seen trading just a few pips above the three-week low, around the 1.3055 region.

The pair witnessed some selling during the first half of the trading on Wednesday and dropped to the lowest level since March 16, though showed resilience below the mid-1.3000s. The US dollar gained traction for the fifth successive day and shot to a nearly two-year peak, which, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...