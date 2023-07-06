Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD soars as Andrew Bailey tightens grip on industry prices

The BoE has been taking some strong steps to strengthen financial conditions. United Kingdom’s inflation looks set to pick pace again as labor shortages are expected to elevate. This week, UK PM Rishi Sunk also showed confidence that price stability will be achieved. Read more ...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has gone north perpendicularly as Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey has urged industry regulators not to overcharge customers. The GBP/USD pair has printed a fresh two-week high at 1.2775 as BoE Bailey believes that moves by regulators would help in slowing down inflationary pressures. Andrew Bailey is confident that stubborn inflation will come down but borrowers would face severe consequences and the timing of the rate cut is uncertain.

The UK Debt Management Office sold 4 billion pounds ($5.08 billion) of government bonds , which will pay an annual return of 5.668% - the highest yield since 2007, and mature in October 2025, at Wednesday's auction. As a result, the 2-year UK gilt yield reached its highest level since 2008 near 5.5%, providing a boost to GBP and helping GBP/USD limit its losses. Read more ...

GBP/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.2700 during the European trading hours on Thursday. The sharp increase seen in UK gilt yields help Pound Sterling stay resilient against the US Dollar (USD) ahead of high-tier data releases from the US. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment on Wednesday helped the USD gather strength, causing GBP/USD to end the day in negative territory.

