Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD snaps two-day winning streak with eyes on Brexit/coronavirus news

GBP/USD snaps two-day winning streak with eyes on Brexit/coronavirus news

GBP/USD steps back from the five-week top, currently down 0.15% on a day to 1.2607, while heading into the London open on Wednesday. The pair seems to portray the US dollar recovery amid expectations of early economic restoration. Though, the moves are capped ahead of the Brexit negotiations between the European Union (EU) and the UK diplomats.

US President Donald Trump rekindled anticipations that some of the US states could be open for business by May 01 whereas some of them can resort to working sooner.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the bids inside short-term rising channel

GBP/USD consolidates gains to 1.2625 during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the cable remains inside a one-week-old rising trend channel while stepping back from the highest levels since March 12, 2020.

In addition to the bullish channel formation, the pair’s successful trading above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month downside and 200-bar SMA also portrays underlying strength in the momentum.

