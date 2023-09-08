Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD snaps the losses due to a pullback in the Greenback

Share:

GBP/USD recovers from the recent losses, remains below 1.2500

GBP/USD breaks the three-day losing streak, trading higher around 1.2490 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair is currently finding support as a result of a correction in the US Dollar (USD) following a three-day winning streak. This correction can be attributed to the pullback in US Treasury yields, with the 10-year US Treasury bond yields dropping to 4.22%, marking a 1.36% decrease since the previous day.

Employment data released on Thursday from the United States (US) revealed that as of September 1, US Initial Jobless Claims stood at 216K, indicating a decrease from the previous figure of 229K. This figure was better than the expected increase of 234K. Furthermore, in the second quarter (Q2), US Unit Labor Costs rose to 2.2%, up from the previous 1.6%, which was contrary to expectations of it remaining consistent. Read more...

GBP/USD moves away from multi-month low set on Thursday, remains below 1.2500

The GBP/USD pair edges higher during the Asian session on Friday and moves away from a three-month high, around the 1.2445 region touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, remain below the 1.2500 psychological mark and lack bullish conviction, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.

A modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, along with signs of stability in the equity markets, hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), especially after the recent rally to its highest level since March. This turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. The downside for the USD, however, seems cushioned in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer. Read more...