Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD snaps the losses due to a pullback in the Greenback

GBP/USD recovers from the recent losses, remains below 1.2500

GBP/USD breaks the three-day losing streak, trading higher around 1.2490 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair is currently finding support as a result of a correction in the US Dollar (USD) following a three-day winning streak. This correction can be attributed to the pullback in US Treasury yields, with the 10-year US Treasury bond yields dropping to 4.22%, marking a 1.36% decrease since the previous day.

Employment data released on Thursday from the United States (US) revealed that as of September 1, US Initial Jobless Claims stood at 216K, indicating a decrease from the previous figure of 229K. This figure was better than the expected increase of 234K. Furthermore, in the second quarter (Q2), US Unit Labor Costs rose to 2.2%, up from the previous 1.6%, which was contrary to expectations of it remaining consistent. Read more...

GBP/USD moves away from multi-month low set on Thursday, remains below 1.2500

The GBP/USD pair edges higher during the Asian session on Friday and moves away from a three-month high, around the 1.2445 region touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, remain below the 1.2500 psychological mark and lack bullish conviction, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.

A modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, along with signs of stability in the equity markets, hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), especially after the recent rally to its highest level since March. This turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. The downside for the USD, however, seems cushioned in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2499
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.2472
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2655
Daily SMA50 1.2766
Daily SMA100 1.2655
Daily SMA200 1.2426
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2509
Previous Daily Low 1.2446
Previous Weekly High 1.2746
Previous Weekly Low 1.2563
Previous Monthly High 1.2841
Previous Monthly Low 1.2548
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.247
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2485
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2442
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2413
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2379
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2505
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2539
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2568

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

