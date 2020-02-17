Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD snaps 5 day winning streak

GBP/USD: The outlook for Cable has neutralised once more [Video]
The near term sterling rally has just started to consolidate once more as a doji candlestick formed on Friday and the market has begun this week rather muted. The US public holiday today may mean that this consolidation continues for the early part of this week. The outlook for Cable has neutralised once more. The recovery from $1.2870 helped to bolster what we see as an ongoing range outlook. Read more...
GBP/USD snaps 5 day winning streak
GBP/USD has slipped 0.2% across the morning session, slipping off 10-day highs after failing to break its 100 day moving average after Boris Johnson said he is not expecting anything special from EU talks.
Last week the pound rallied over 200 points from US$1.2870, its lowest level since November to $1.3070 on the back of a stronger than forecast GDP release and optimism of an expansionary fiscal policy following Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle.
Sajid Javid's surprise resignation and his replacement by Rishi Sunak was well received by pound traders. The power grab by No. 10 on the Treasury is seen as boosting the chances of increased fiscal spending; particularly important given that the Budget is due next month. Higher fiscal spending would take the pressure off the BoE to raise rates, thus lifted the pound. Read more...
GBP/USD finds support near 1.3000, struggles to erase daily losses
The GBP/USD pair closed the previous week 150 pips higher as the British pound gathered strength after Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Rishi Sunak, who is expected to ramp up fiscal spending, as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer. However, the pair started the new week on the back foot and fell to a daily low of 1.3003 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was down 0.25% on the day at 1.3010.
Earlier in the day, PM Johnson's spokesman said that they were not seeking "anything special" from the EU in trade negotiations and this stance brought in modest selling pressure on the British pound. "We are ready to negotiate now, we want the relationship to be based on friendly cooperation," the spokesman added. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3008
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1.3048
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3026
|Daily SMA50
|1.3071
|Daily SMA100
|1.2929
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3064
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3001
|Previous Weekly High
|1.307
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2872
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3025
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.304
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2974
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2948
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3075
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3101
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3138
