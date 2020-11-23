Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD smashes resistance after shot in the arm, hurdles remain

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls seize control above 1.3310 hurdle, UK/US PMIs eyed
The GBP/USD pair built on the previous day's goodish bounce of around 80-85 pips from sub-1.3200 levels and gained some follow-through traction on Friday. The British pound got a minor lift following the release of better-than-expected UK retail sales figures, which came in to show a growth of 1.2% MoM in October as against consensus estimates pointing to a flat reading. Adding to this, the core retail sales (stripping the auto motor fuel sales) also bucked forecasts and increased 1.3% MoM.
Apart from this, a subdued US dollar price action – amid conflicting signals about the US COVID-19 relief package – remained supportive of the pair's intraday uptick. Reports indicated that US Senate Republican and Democrat leaders have agreed to resume negotiations on coronavirus stimulus measures. The positive development, to a larger extent, was offset by the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's decision to end some of the pandemic relief lending for struggling businesses under the CARES Act. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling smashes resistance after shot in the arm, hurdles remain
Back to normal some time after Easter – that is the promise from Matt Hancock, the UK's health minister. He has been speaking after AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford reported some results from their COVID-19 vaccine trial.
The average efficacy is around 70% – lower than the competition from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. However, AstraZeneca says that a smaller dosing regimen of 1.5 shots instead of two is 90% efficient. Moreover, the material can be stored in regular fridge temperature and the firm says it can produce three billion doses next year. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls challenge two-month old ascending channel hurdle
The GBP/USD pair added to its intraday gains and shot to the highest level since September 2, around the 1.3380 region during the first half of the European session. A sustained move beyond the 1.3310 supply zone was seen as a key trigger for intraday traders and seemed to have prompted some technical buying in the past hour or so.
The GBP/USD pair was last seen hovering near the top end of an upward sloping channel, which should now act as a key pivotal point for the next leg of a directional move. Bulls might still need to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3365
|Today Daily Change
|0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|1.3293
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3119
|Daily SMA50
|1.2999
|Daily SMA100
|1.2982
|Daily SMA200
|1.2719
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3298
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3247
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3166
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3278
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3261
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3228
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3312
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3362
