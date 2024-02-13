Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slumps below 1.2600 as US CPI climbs above forecasts

GBP/USD slumps below 1.2600 as US CPI climbs above forecasts

The GBP/USD plunges below 1.2600 as strong economic data from the United States (US) suggests the Federal Reserve (Fed) would keep interest rates higher for longer. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.2598 after hitting a daily high of 1.2683. Read More...

Pound Sterling slumps on US stubborn Inflation data, focus shifts to UK CPI

The Pound Sterling (GBP) falls vertically in Tuesday’s early New York session as stubborn United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January has dampened market sentiment. The appeal for the GBP/USD has weakened ast he US Dollar has rallied as soft inflation data would allow the Fed to maintain a hawkish interest rate stance. Read More...
 

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.2600 ahead of UK labour market data

The GBP/USD pair consolidates in a narrow trading band above the 1.2600 mark during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The UK labor market and US inflation report will be in the spotlight later in the day. These events could trigger volatility in the market. At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2626, down 0.02% on the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2574
Today Daily Change -0.0055
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 1.2629
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2667
Daily SMA50 1.2675
Daily SMA100 1.2491
Daily SMA200 1.2565
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2655
Previous Daily Low 1.2606
Previous Weekly High 1.2643
Previous Weekly Low 1.2518
Previous Monthly High 1.2786
Previous Monthly Low 1.2597
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2636
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2625
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2605
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2581
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2557
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2654
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2679
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2702

 

 

 
