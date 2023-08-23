Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Slumps as weak UK PMI data warn

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling weakens as dovish BoE bets return after PMI data
GBP/USD turned south and dropped to a new weekly low below 1.2700 after spending the Asian session in a tight channel at around 1.2750. Unless the pair manages to reclaim 1.2700, additional losses could be seen in the near term.
Pound Sterling came under heavy selling pressure after the data from the UK highlighted the loss of momentum in the economy. S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI dropped to 42.5 (flash estimate) in August and the Services PMI slumped to 48.7 from 51.5 in July. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Slumps as weak UK PMI data warn of further economic slowdown
GBPUSD was sharply lower in European trading on Wednesday, as the price broke pivotal support provided by daily cloud base, with downbeat UK PMI data further souring near-term sentiment and adding to bearish pressure.
UK manufacturing sector showed the weakest performance in August since May 2020 (Aug 42.5 vs July 45.3 and f/c 45.0) and Services PMI fell below 50 threshold (Aug 48.7 vs July 51.5 and f/c 51.0). The composite PMI which tracks performance in both sectors, fell to 47.9 in August from 50.8 in July and well below 50.3 consensus, adding to signals that the UK economy is on course to shrink during the current quarter and raising risk of recession, as economic activity continues to suffer from elevated inflation and high interest rates. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Trades above 23.6% Fibo at 1.2740, caution ahead of UK PMIs
GBP/USD trades higher around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2740 at the time of writing during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair gets support from the possibility of interest rate hikes in the September meeting by the Bank of England (BoE). Market participants turn cautious ahead of United Kingdom (UK) preliminary S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMIs for August, scheduled to be released later in the day.
The 55-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2728 acts as the immediate support, followed by the weekly low at 1.2710. A firm close below the latter could open the doors for the GBP/USD sellers to navigate the region toward a monthly low at 1.2616. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2637
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0095
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75
|Today daily open
|1.2732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2754
|Daily SMA50
|1.2795
|Daily SMA100
|1.2634
|Daily SMA200
|1.2388
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.28
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2718
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2832
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2864
