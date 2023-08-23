Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Slumps as weak UK PMI data warn

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling weakens as dovish BoE bets return after PMI data

GBP/USD turned south and dropped to a new weekly low below 1.2700 after spending the Asian session in a tight channel at around 1.2750. Unless the pair manages to reclaim 1.2700, additional losses could be seen in the near term.

Pound Sterling came under heavy selling pressure after the data from the UK highlighted the loss of momentum in the economy. S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI dropped to 42.5 (flash estimate) in August and the Services PMI slumped to 48.7 from 51.5 in July. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Slumps as weak UK PMI data warn of further economic slowdown

GBPUSD was sharply lower in European trading on Wednesday, as the price broke pivotal support provided by daily cloud base, with downbeat UK PMI data further souring near-term sentiment and adding to bearish pressure.

UK manufacturing sector showed the weakest performance in August since May 2020 (Aug 42.5 vs July 45.3 and f/c 45.0) and Services PMI fell below 50 threshold (Aug 48.7 vs July 51.5 and f/c 51.0). The composite PMI which tracks performance in both sectors, fell to 47.9 in August from 50.8 in July and well below 50.3 consensus, adding to signals that the UK economy is on course to shrink during the current quarter and raising risk of recession, as economic activity continues to suffer from elevated inflation and high interest rates. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Trades above 23.6% Fibo at 1.2740, caution ahead of UK PMIs

GBP/USD trades higher around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2740 at the time of writing during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair gets support from the possibility of interest rate hikes in the September meeting by the Bank of England (BoE). Market participants turn cautious ahead of United Kingdom (UK) preliminary S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMIs for August, scheduled to be released later in the day.

The 55-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2728 acts as the immediate support, followed by the weekly low at 1.2710. A firm close below the latter could open the doors for the GBP/USD sellers to navigate the region toward a monthly low at 1.2616. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.2637
Today Daily Change -0.0095
Today Daily Change % -0.75
Today daily open 1.2732
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2754
Daily SMA50 1.2795
Daily SMA100 1.2634
Daily SMA200 1.2388
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.28
Previous Daily Low 1.2718
Previous Weekly High 1.2788
Previous Weekly Low 1.2617
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.275
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2769
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2668
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2618
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2782
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2832
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2864

 

