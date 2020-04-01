Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sluggish between key resistances, 21-day SMA

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sluggish between key resistances, 21-day SMA
GBP/USD remains mildly changes to 1.2420 during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the pair struggles to carry its strength beyond 21-day SMA while staying below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month declines and 200-day SMA.
Just ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2520, highs marked during late-March, around 1.2485/90, can act as the immediate resistance. Further, a 200-day SMA level of 1.2665 and the early-March low near 1.2740 add to the upside barriers.
GBP/USD Forecast: Uncertainty limits the bullish potential
The GBP/USD pair is ending this Tuesday just above 1.2400 for a second consecutive day, little changed from its weekly opening. The pair fell to an intraday low of 1.2241, amid uncertainty backing the dollar’s demand. The pair fell despite better-than-expected US data and the positive performance of equities, recovering ground as Wall Street turned red. The correlations of a risk-off market are broken, something that last happened with the 2008 crisis.
