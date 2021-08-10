Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips to test 20-SMA, short-term bias neutral

GBP/USD Forecast: Consolidating near fresh two-week lows

The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.3850, little changed on a daily basis. The dollar retains its strength across the board, posting modest gains against most of its major rivals. GBP/USD bottomed at 1.3835, a fresh two-week low. Speculative interest is cautious ahead of the US Consumer Price Index, to be released on Wednesday, and the country’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, as the US Senate will vote on the $1 trillion package later on Tuesday.

Data-wise, the UK published the July BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, which were up a modest 4.7% YoY, missing the expected 13.1% and contracting from 6.7% in the previous month. The country won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data, while the US will release the preliminary estimates of Q2 Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Cost. Read more...

GBP/USD slips to test 20-SMA, short-term bias neutral

GBPUSD abandoned the intense but fruitless battle within the 1.3900 – 1.3952 resistance area to seek support near the 1.3829 level, where the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.4248 – 1.3570 down leg overlap.

Despite the pullback, the pair has not confirmed a bearish bias in the daily chart yet according to the RSI and the MACD, which continue to fluctuate around their neutral levels. Meanwhile, the Stochastics have dropped below the 20 oversold zones, suggesting that a pivot point could be around the corner. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to modest intraday gains, not out of the woods yet

The GBP/USD pair found some support near the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.4249-1.3572 downfall and staged a modest bounce from two-week lows, around the 1.3835 region touched earlier this Tuesday.

The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and remained capped near the 1.3870 horizontal support breakpoint. The mentioned level, along with a downward sloping trend-line resistance constituted the formation of a descending triangle on short-term charts. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3862
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.3847
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.383
Daily SMA50 1.3913
Daily SMA100 1.3923
Daily SMA200 1.3763
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3894
Previous Daily Low 1.3841
Previous Weekly High 1.3958
Previous Weekly Low 1.3861
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3861
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3874
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3827
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3807
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3773
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3881
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3914
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3934

 

