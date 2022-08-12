GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers look to take action as pound tests key support

GBP/USD has come under fresh bearish pressure and declined below 1.2200 in the early trading hours of the European session on Friday. The pair stays within a touching distance of the key support that aligns at 1.2175 and a failure of this level could bring in additional sellers.

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Friday that the UK economy contracted by 0.1% on a quarterly basis in the second quarter but grew at an annualized rate of 2.9%. Both of these readings came in slightly better than market expectations but the British pound failed to attract investors. Additionally, the ONS announced that Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production declined by 0.9% and 1.6% on a monthly basis in June. Read more...

GBP/USD slips on GDP, US confidence data next

The British pound is in negative territory today, after a contraction in UK GDP. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2126, down 0.61% on the day.

The British pound posted dazzling gains on Wednesday, surging 1.19%. The impressive climb was, however, a case of US dollar weakness, rather than any newfound strength in the pound. Inflation in the US was unexpectedly weaker than forecast, which raised market hopes that the Fed will ease policy. This led to the US dollar being less attractive and the currency took a nasty spill against all the majors. Read more...

GBP/USD: Break below 1.2110 to open up the 1.20 mark – BBH

Sterling is underperforming despite better-than-expected data and is currently trading near 1.2125. The GBP/USD pair could tumble to the 1.20 level, economists at BBH report.

“A break below 1.2110 would set up a test of the August 5 low near 1.20.”

“Q2 GDP came in at -0.1% QoQ vs. -0.2% expected and 0.8% in Q1, while the YoY rate came in at 2.9% vs. 2.8% expected and 8.7% in Q1. Looking at the monthly data, GDP came in at -0.6% m/m vs. -1.2% expected and a revised 0.4% (was 0.5%) in May. While the data were modestly better than expected, a recession is a foregone conclusion and the only questions are how long and how deep.” Read more...