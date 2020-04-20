Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips below 1.2500 following bearish doji on H4

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 21-day EMA to snap two-day declines

GBP/USD drops to 0.2490, down 0.07% on a day, amid the Asian session on Monday. That said, the pair follows a bearish Doji formation, portrayed Friday, on the four-hour (H4) chart amid the bearish MACD. As a result, sellers seem to inch closer towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the early-month upside, around 1.2405.

However, 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, respectively near 1.2355 and 1.2348, will restrict the pair’s further downside. Alternatively, an upside clearance of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2535 will negate the bearish candlestick formation and propel the quote towards 1.2575/80.

GBP/USD Forecast: Double trouble for Pound

The Sterling was able to post a modest recovery against a weakened dollar at the end of the week, settling just below the 1.2500 level. Double trouble in the UK, as the kingdom had a late response to the coronavirus pandemic, while it moves on with Brexit plans. Over the weekend, news indicated that PM Boris Johnson continues to recover without participating in government decisions. The lack of clear leadership in the UK arose concerns, mainly after news made the rounds suggesting that Johnson has skipped several key meetings related to fighting the pandemic before March. The UK reported roughly 900 deaths on Saturday, with no signs of flattening curves.

