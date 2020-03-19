Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Slips below 1.1500, immediate ascending triangle in focus

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slips below 1.1500, immediate ascending triangle in focus

GBP/USD remains on the back foot near 1.1495 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The Cable earlier slumped to the lowest since 1985 while trimming more than 500 pips daily. However, the following higher low formation portrayed an ascending triangle on the 30-minute chart.

Sellers are waiting for fresh entries below the pattern’s support of 1.1485 to revisit the previous day’s low of 1.1450. Though, oversold RSI indicates the chances of the pair’s pullback, which in turn could challenge the pattern’s resistance line of 1.1665.

GBP/USD Forecast: Crash not over yet

The GBP/USD pair plunged to its lowest since 1985, trading as low as 1.1450 during US trading, although later bouncing to the 1.1650 price zone. The latest slump was triggered by headlines indicating that the UK death toll amid coronavirus rose 55% in one day, now up to 104. The UK has refused to apply lockdown measures and has taken a lighter approach to the coronavirus outbreak, partially explaining Sterling’s collapse.

