Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slipped beneath 1.3400 in recent trade back towards the 1.3350 area amid a broad USD pickup

GBP/USD slides back below 1.3400 as US dollar gains ground

The US dollar has been picking up in recent trade, with the Dollar Index (DXY) gradually rising back towards the 90.50 mark from earlier lows closer to 90.00. The recent pick up is unsurprisingly putting USD majors on the back foot; GBP/USD is no different and has recently dropped back below the 1.3400 level and towards 1.3350. At present, GBP is amongst the three worst-performing G10 currencies on the day (alongside AUD and NZD), with GBP/USD trading lower by around 0.8% or over 100 pips.

Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Tests resistance level

Since Monday, the GBP/USD exchange rate has been testing the resistance provided by the weekly PP and the 100-hour SMA near 1.3480.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the 55– and 200-hour SMAs near 1.3410. Thus, some upside potential could prevail in the market, and the pair could target the 1.3600 mark.

Read more...