Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides to session lows, around 1.2465 region

GBP/USD spikes to fresh session tops, beyond 1.2500 mark

The GBP/USD pair rallied around 60-65 pips from the European session lows and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.2520-25 region in the last hour.

Having failed to find acceptance above the key 1.2500 psychological mark, the pair witnessed some intraday pullback during the first half of trading action on Tuesday. The early downtick was sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand amid a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment. Read more...

GBP/USD slides to session lows, around 1.2465 region

The GBP/USD pair dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.2465-60 region in the last hour and has now eroded the previous day's positive move.

Having once again failed to find acceptance above the key 1.2500 psychological mark, the pair edged lower during the first half of trading action on Tuesday and was pressured by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. Read more...

GBP/USD: Unflattering UK green stimulus erodes sterling

GBP/USD is under pressure as global markets curb their enthusiasm. Furthermore, the UK government's lackluster green stimulus and PM Johnson's latest comments are weighing on the pound, as FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam notes.

Key quotes: "‘Too many care homes didn't really follow the procedures in the way that they could have' – these comments by PM Boris Johnson about old age residencies have caused anger and further eroded the British government's political credit as the country is attempting recovery from coronavirus." Read more...