Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides to multi-day lows, further below mid-1.3500s

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD outlook: Top formation risks deeper pullback

Cable extends lower in early Monday, following 0.75% drop on Friday, pressured by profit-taking after repeated failures at 1.3700 zone and comments from US Treasury nominee Yellen that US does not seek weaker dollar.
Fresh weakness broke below 20DMA (1.3560), softening near-term structure, with daily close below here to signal top and increase risk of testing pivotal supports at 1.3466/51 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.2675/1.3711 / Dec 11 trough).
Daily moving averages (5/10/20) turned to negative setup, but larger bulls remain in play and only break of 1.3466/51 pivots would sideline bulls and signal deeper pullback towards 1.3377 (rising 55DMA) and 1.3315 pivot (Fibo 38.2%) in extension. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD slides to multi-day lows, further below mid-1.3500s

The GBP/USD pair lost some additional ground during the early European session and dropped to fresh multi-day lows, around the 1.3535 region in the last hour.

The pair extended previous session's retracement slide from the 1.3700 mark, or multi-year tops and witnessed some follow-through selling on the first day of a new trading week. The prevalent cautious mood benefitted the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and was seen as a key factor dragging the GBP/USD pair lower for the second consecutive session. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.354
Today Daily Change -0.0044
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 1.3584
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3567
Daily SMA50 1.3426
Daily SMA100 1.3204
Daily SMA200 1.2914
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3698
Previous Daily Low 1.3572
Previous Weekly High 1.371
Previous Weekly Low 1.3451
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3621
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.365
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3538
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3492
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3412
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3664
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3744
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.379

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Break below ascending trend-line to confirm a bearish double-top

The GBP/USD pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance, or build on the recent bullish momentum beyond the 1.3700 mark and witnessed some long-unwinding trade on Friday. The pair did get a minor lift following the release of monthly UK GDP print, which showed that the economy contracted by 2.6% MoM in November as against -5.7% anticipated. The reading, to a larger extent, was offset by the disappointing releases of Industrial Production and Goods Trade Balance data.

This, along with a broad-based US dollar strength, exerted some heavy pressure on the major. Investors remain concerns about the continuous surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide. Friday's disappointing US macro data added to market worries about the potential economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and weighed on investors' sentiment. Read more...

GBPUSD

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured below 1.21 amid mixed markets mood

EUR/USD pressured below 1.21 amid mixed markets mood

EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign

GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign

GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration. 

GBP/USD News

Gold struggles to capitalize on intraday bounce, up little around $1930-32

Gold struggles to capitalize on intraday bounce, up little around $1930-32

Gold struggled to capitalize on its goodish intraday bounce of nearly $40 and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the $1830-32 region.

Gold news

Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed

Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed

Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.

Read more

US Dollar Index clinches new 2021 highs near 91.00

US Dollar Index clinches new 2021 highs near 91.00

The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), adds to Friday’s gains and moves closer to the key barrier at 91.00 the figure, or new 2021 highs.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures