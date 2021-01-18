Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides to multi-day lows, further below mid-1.3500s

GBP/USD outlook: Top formation risks deeper pullback
Cable extends lower in early Monday, following 0.75% drop on Friday, pressured by profit-taking after repeated failures at 1.3700 zone and comments from US Treasury nominee Yellen that US does not seek weaker dollar.
Fresh weakness broke below 20DMA (1.3560), softening near-term structure, with daily close below here to signal top and increase risk of testing pivotal supports at 1.3466/51 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.2675/1.3711 / Dec 11 trough).
Daily moving averages (5/10/20) turned to negative setup, but larger bulls remain in play and only break of 1.3466/51 pivots would sideline bulls and signal deeper pullback towards 1.3377 (rising 55DMA) and 1.3315 pivot (Fibo 38.2%) in extension. Read more...
GBP/USD slides to multi-day lows, further below mid-1.3500s
The GBP/USD pair lost some additional ground during the early European session and dropped to fresh multi-day lows, around the 1.3535 region in the last hour.
The pair extended previous session's retracement slide from the 1.3700 mark, or multi-year tops and witnessed some follow-through selling on the first day of a new trading week. The prevalent cautious mood benefitted the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and was seen as a key factor dragging the GBP/USD pair lower for the second consecutive session. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.354
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1.3584
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3567
|Daily SMA50
|1.3426
|Daily SMA100
|1.3204
|Daily SMA200
|1.2914
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3572
|Previous Weekly High
|1.371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3621
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.365
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3538
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3492
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3412
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3664
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3744
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.379
GBP/USD Forecast: Break below ascending trend-line to confirm a bearish double-top
The GBP/USD pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance, or build on the recent bullish momentum beyond the 1.3700 mark and witnessed some long-unwinding trade on Friday. The pair did get a minor lift following the release of monthly UK GDP print, which showed that the economy contracted by 2.6% MoM in November as against -5.7% anticipated. The reading, to a larger extent, was offset by the disappointing releases of Industrial Production and Goods Trade Balance data.
This, along with a broad-based US dollar strength, exerted some heavy pressure on the major. Investors remain concerns about the continuous surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide. Friday's disappointing US macro data added to market worries about the potential economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and weighed on investors' sentiment. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.21 amid mixed markets mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration.
Gold struggles to capitalize on intraday bounce, up little around $1930-32
Gold struggled to capitalize on its goodish intraday bounce of nearly $40 and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the $1830-32 region.
Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed
Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.
US Dollar Index clinches new 2021 highs near 91.00
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), adds to Friday’s gains and moves closer to the key barrier at 91.00 the figure, or new 2021 highs.