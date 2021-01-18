Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides to multi-day lows, further below mid-1.3500s

GBP/USD outlook: Top formation risks deeper pullback

Cable extends lower in early Monday, following 0.75% drop on Friday, pressured by profit-taking after repeated failures at 1.3700 zone and comments from US Treasury nominee Yellen that US does not seek weaker dollar.

Fresh weakness broke below 20DMA (1.3560), softening near-term structure, with daily close below here to signal top and increase risk of testing pivotal supports at 1.3466/51 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.2675/1.3711 / Dec 11 trough).

Daily moving averages (5/10/20) turned to negative setup, but larger bulls remain in play and only break of 1.3466/51 pivots would sideline bulls and signal deeper pullback towards 1.3377 (rising 55DMA) and 1.3315 pivot (Fibo 38.2%) in extension. Read more...

GBP/USD slides to multi-day lows, further below mid-1.3500s

The GBP/USD pair lost some additional ground during the early European session and dropped to fresh multi-day lows, around the 1.3535 region in the last hour.

The pair extended previous session's retracement slide from the 1.3700 mark, or multi-year tops and witnessed some follow-through selling on the first day of a new trading week. The prevalent cautious mood benefitted the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and was seen as a key factor dragging the GBP/USD pair lower for the second consecutive session. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.354 Today Daily Change -0.0044 Today Daily Change % -0.32 Today daily open 1.3584 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3567 Daily SMA50 1.3426 Daily SMA100 1.3204 Daily SMA200 1.2914 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3698 Previous Daily Low 1.3572 Previous Weekly High 1.371 Previous Weekly Low 1.3451 Previous Monthly High 1.3686 Previous Monthly Low 1.3134 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3621 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.365 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3538 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3492 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3412 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3664 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3744 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.379

GBP/USD Forecast: Break below ascending trend-line to confirm a bearish double-top

The GBP/USD pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance, or build on the recent bullish momentum beyond the 1.3700 mark and witnessed some long-unwinding trade on Friday. The pair did get a minor lift following the release of monthly UK GDP print, which showed that the economy contracted by 2.6% MoM in November as against -5.7% anticipated. The reading, to a larger extent, was offset by the disappointing releases of Industrial Production and Goods Trade Balance data.

This, along with a broad-based US dollar strength, exerted some heavy pressure on the major. Investors remain concerns about the continuous surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide. Friday's disappointing US macro data added to market worries about the potential economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and weighed on investors' sentiment. Read more...